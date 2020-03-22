Business 22.3.2020 07:05 pm

Ramaphosa’s address to the nation postponed to Monday

Charles Cilliers
Ramaphosa’s address to the nation postponed to Monday

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu addressing guests on the occassion of GCIS hosting the Pre SoNA media networking cocktail at Media24 Building in Cape Town.19/06/2019 Kopano Tlape GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to ‘cover all the bases’ on the decision on how to fight the spread of the global pandemic Covid-19 in SA.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu announced on Sunday that due to the magnitude and complexity of the issues President Cyril Ramaphosa was dealing with, he would only communicate the outcomes and decisions of government on further measures being taken to combat the spread of Covid-19 on Monday.

Many have expected an escalation of limits on movement, with the army also being deployed.

Mthembu said “better late than to cut corners”.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said people should not fall for any fake news overnight. “There will be no statements tonight. Do not believe fake statements.” She said an alleged government department memo doing the rounds about education was indeed fake.

Ramaphosa dedicated his Sunday to key engagements around the national state of disaster occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus, beginning with a consultation with business and political leaders at the Union Buildings.

Speaking at the Union Buildings at noon on Sunday, Ramaphosa thanked political parties and business for their collective involvement in giving their input on the national response against the virus.

“We are fortunate as a nation that we have a lot of people who mean well for our people and support government … in making sure we safeguard the lives of our people,” said Ramaphosa.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said all the important feedback from government would inform the president’s message to the nation.

Mthembu said the president went into a National Command Council meeting to deliberate on what his next decisions would be, which would be conveyed in a speech to the nation later.

He said the president now needed to “cover all the bases” and had not had enough time.

“If his meeting concluded at midnight, I don’t think it would be fair to let the president address the nation when people are sleeping.”

On the outlook for the period ahead, the council would consider whether the measures currently in place to contain the spread of the virus were sufficient and what further measures might be required.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Political leader who had contact with Ramaphosa now being tested for Covid-19 22.3.2020
All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA 20.3.2020
Five key regulations governing the national state of disaster 19.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 People who tested positive for Covid-19 are not critical, says Mkhize

Covid-19 All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA

Covid-19 Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today


today in print

Read Today's edition