Competition Commission ‘surprised’ by MTN’s announcement on data prices – report

The Competition Commission has said the announcement by MTN on Friday on the company’s decision to slash its data prices by up to 50% came as a surprise because it was still engaging with the mobile telecommunications company.

The competition commissioner, Thembinkosi Bonakele, told the SABC that though MTN’s decision is welcome, it does not mean the company no longer has to answer for its case of excessive charges for data.

Bonakele, however, said the decision announced by MTN is good for customers.

He told the broadcaster that the decision was not done in agreement with the Competition Commission.

“This is a marker response by MTN. We were still talking to them. We’re surprised. We still have to conclude with them. We are prosecuting a past conduct. They still have to answer. This doesn’t cover that,” Bonakele was quoted as saying.

“The commission will continue with constructive engagements with MTN to resolve all issues emanating from the Competition Commission Market Inquiry into Data Prices,” reads a statement issued by the Competition Commission after MTN’s announcement.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

