DA welcomes letting businesses skip paying UIF during virus outbreak

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the government’s approval to allow businesses to skip Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments for the coming months and expand UIF coverage to protect affected workers.

“Small and medium enterprises pay tens of thousands of rands to the UIF and this reprieve will be valuable cash flow support for these businesses during this crisis,” said DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis in statement.

Hill-Lewis said the party had suggested that government reprieve businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic this week.

“South Africa still needs a comprehensive economic support package that will lessen the economic devastation that this virus will inflict on businesses.

“The new disaster management regulations that limit restaurant trading hours and customer numbers will have a truly devastating impact on jobs in this industry.

“This underscores how urgent it is that government presents a comprehensive economic support package to help small businesses weather this storm. This urgency grows by the hour,” Hill-Lewis said.

He said a “terrible” economic cost would be paid in the effort to contain and beat the virus.

“That cost is already being felt by small businesses and their employees across the country, in every sector and industry. But these small businesses cannot and will not survive if they have to bear the full brunt of this cost on their own. They need support from the government, and it cannot wait,” he said.

Hill-Lewis said the DA called on the government to match its virus containment plan with an equally comprehensive economic support package which should include: