Treasury warns suppliers to beware procurement scams amid coronavirus

National Treasury has warned suppliers to be alert of procurement scams during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The current environment of the Covid-19 virus has given rise to opportunistic scammers hoping to make a quick buck from companies who supply goods and services to government. National Treasury wishes to bring these to the attention of suppliers,” said Treasury in a statement.

Treasury said it was important for suppliers doing business with government to be aware and careful in responding to fake Requests For Quotations (RFQs) requesting the provision of the items or similar items.

The department has, on behalf of government, awarded the following transversal contracts that provide items required to limit or prevent the transmission of Covid-19:

Face masks and disposable aprons are available on RT32-2019

Safety goggles and PVC boots are on RT64-2019

Gloves are available on RT76-2020

Sanitisers available on RT296 and are only for surfaces and not for application on hands.

“For items that are not on transversal contracts, National Treasury has already made alternative arrangements to augment the possible shortages in the system,” said Treasury.

The department said the onus remained with suppliers to ensure that the RFQs they respond to during this heightened period and beyond are in line with the commodities and services they registered for on the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

Treasury further said it was also the suppliers’ responsibility to contact the institutions directly to verify the validity of the RFQ.

“Contracts are facilitated through National Treasury for organs of state to procure common goods and services,” said the department.

