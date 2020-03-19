Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by a huge 100 basis points to 5.25%

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced a rate cut of 100 basis points, a huge move widely expected in the wake of global and local markets taking a pounding due to the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most economists, however, predicted the cut would be 50 basis points. The rate is now at 5.25% per annum, a lowering of 1%. The prime rate has thus also dropped by 1%, to 8.75%.

The rand weakened to historical lows in anticipation of the rate cut, to more than R17 to the dollar.

Kganyago said in his briefing that the Covid-19 outbreak would hammer world markets to at least the middle of the year, or longer. He also said the low oil price would depress the global economy, while China’s growth – where the pandemic began – was being worryingly curtailed.

He said the spot price of brent crude oil was $30 per barrel but was expected to bounce back to $40 a barrel, which was still well below previous expectations.

Kganyago said that in SA, they expected disruptions to supply chains due to Covid-19 and a contraction of 0.2% in 2020, from a plus-0.4% forecast in January.

Kganyago said global monetary policy was likely to remain accommodative over the medium term.

The rand had depreciated by 17.2% against the US dollar. However, the currency is expected to strengthen over time.

“Prices remain high for some commodities and can be further supported by the resumption of the Chinese economy.

“Electricity pricing remains to be a concern,” said Kganyago.

“Food price inflation is expected to remain low due to better weather conditions.”

South Africa’s inflation rate nudged up to 4.6% in February from January’s 4.5%, according to Statistics SA on Wednesday.

This was bad news for the Reserve Bank. The increase pushed it past the 4.5% midpoint of the bank’s monetary policy target range, reducing the space it has to cut rates.

The bank was under pressure to cut rates as a way to boost the economy.

In January, the repo rate was lowered from 6.5% to 6.25% following a unanimous vote by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee.

It marked the first change to the repo rate since July last year, when it was cut by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

Kganyago warned that the economy was unlikely to grow at a satisfactory rate amid the problems struggling power utility Eskom faces, adding that business confidence in South Africa was low.

He said on Thursday that they still expected GDP to grow by next year.

The repo rate is the central bank’s interest rate for lending money to other banks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.