Business 18.3.2020 03:44 pm

Government tells unions of plan for 0% wage hikes in April

Citizen reporter
Government tells unions of plan for 0% wage hikes in April

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu. Image: Twitter

Unions have questioned the proposal, saying the coronavirus pandemic should be considered first before any deal is nixed.

Government has told labour unions of its intent to implement 0% wage increases come April. This is a decision which will renegade on an initial agreement that would have guaranteed workers increases of between 4.5% and 5.5%.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, state negotiators proposed the percentage, which labour rejected.

According to EWN, unions said they would wait for March 28, when the persal system is meant to upload salaries with increases. They will then approach the courts to seek an urgent application against the “dishonouring of the agreement”.

This week, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu failed to convince the Cosatu joint mandating committee of the 0% increases.

While unions threaten court action, Nehawu (National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union) has threatened strike action, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa and the department of health’s warning to desist from crowded areas.

Unions have questioned the proposal, saying the coronavirus pandemic should be considered first before any deal is made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa proposes deep wage cuts. Cue showdown with unions 26.2.2020
Inflexible unionists beware: It’s SAA today, Eskom tomorrow 5.12.2019
Traditional labour policies are hurting SA 27.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition