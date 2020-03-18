Government tells unions of plan for 0% wage hikes in April

Government has told labour unions of its intent to implement 0% wage increases come April. This is a decision which will renegade on an initial agreement that would have guaranteed workers increases of between 4.5% and 5.5%.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, state negotiators proposed the percentage, which labour rejected.

According to EWN, unions said they would wait for March 28, when the persal system is meant to upload salaries with increases. They will then approach the courts to seek an urgent application against the “dishonouring of the agreement”.

This week, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu failed to convince the Cosatu joint mandating committee of the 0% increases.

While unions threaten court action, Nehawu (National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union) has threatened strike action, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa and the department of health’s warning to desist from crowded areas.

Unions have questioned the proposal, saying the coronavirus pandemic should be considered first before any deal is made.

