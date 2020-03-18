SA Express suspends flights ‘until further notice’

SA Express issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that it has suspended all operations due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

Operations will be suspended from Wednesday “until further notice”.

The airline assured customers that they will be accommodated on alternative flights.

Non-critical SA Express staff will be placed on compulsory leave.

“The airline will utilise this period to review its current network and streamline operations for improved efficiency,” the statement added.

The embattled airline, who is also a creditor of South African Airways (SAA), was placed under business rescue in February, just two months after SAA was placed under business rescue.

According to the urgent court application filed by transport and logistics company Ziegler, SA Express owes the company at least R11.3 million for services rendered. It also reportedly owes global baggage services company Bagport over R4.7 million.

Tito Mboweni’s 2020 budget speech saw SA Express receive R200 million.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening that South Africa’s coronavirus case toll has increased to 85.

The youngest confirmed case is a two-year-old boy from the Western Cape.

