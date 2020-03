Many cross-border traders across Africa say restrictions and the growing stigma of Chinese goods in light of the coronavirus has spelled disaster for their livelihoods. On a wider scale, there are fears of a global recession following dramatic losses on major stock market. According to the World Health Organisation on Monday, there were at least 347 coronavirus cases across Africa, including Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. Dennis Juru, president of the International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA), said stricter border controls had a relatively minor effect on some traders, who depend on regular travel to buy and sell goods, many of...

Dennis Juru, president of the International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA), said stricter border controls had a relatively minor effect on some traders, who depend on regular travel to buy and sell goods, many of them cheaper Chinese manufactured goods sourced in South Africa. But fear had begun to hurt their pockets.

“Many of these traders do not have a lot of capital and rely on cheaper prices, but now many feel at risk of contracting the virus because of the myth that there is a heightened risk of catching the virus from handling Chinese goods,” he said.

ICTA announced it had deployed voluntary health workers at some border posts across Africa with the target to deploy health workers at all African borders.

“ICTA is intending to deploy more than 200 health workers to Beitbridge border post as it is a gateway to Africa from the biggest economy of the continent,” Juru said in an announcement to member traders.

“At our borders, there are now extra measures and testing to make sure that someone does not carry the virus,” he said.

Many airports in Africa are on lockdown and international travel suspended, except for those returning home.

Egypt, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases on the continent, has suspended flights from all its airports as of Thursday.

INFO

Southern African ports of entry according to ICTA

Mozambique border: Kosi Bay, Giriyondo and Pafuri are closed.

Swaziland: Swaziland has closed its borders to Mozambique.

Open is Komati/Lebombo border to Mozambique.

Open is Beitbridge into Zimbabwe.

Lesotho: 3 in Eastern Cape, 4 in Free State and 2 in KZN closed.

Botswana: 4 in Limpopo, 5 in North West and 3 in Northern Cape closed.

