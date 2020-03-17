Picup introduces non-contact deliveries amid coronavirus pandemic

Picup has placed the wellbeing of its drivers and customers as its top priority by introducing non-contact and sanitised deliveries, the company announced on Tuesday.

The crowdsource delivery company says it is already seeing an increase in deliveries, with many businesses forcing their staff to work from home as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Picup has introduced non-contact deliveries, which allows for social distancing between its drivers and customers. Drivers will now sign on behalf of the customer and will practice heightened hygiene, according to a statement issued by the company.

Picup CEO Antonio Bruni says active measures are being put in place to ensure business continuity.

“Given the health and safety risk of the spread of the coronavirus, we have educated our drivers on the risks of the virus and also given them guidelines on how to prevent contracting this virus.

“We are also sourcing hand sanitiser products to distribute to our driver network to ensure they are cleaning their hands between every Picup delivery. They will be made available at our offices and parcel collection points,” he explains.

Picup has also informed its driver network to practise social distancing when doing a delivery by leaving the parcel on the floor or table close to the customer.

Drivers will be signing on the recipient’s behalf by marking “X” within the signature field on the driver app. Customers need only quote their name and details to confirm acceptance.

“As crucial as it is for our drivers to take precautions, so is it for customers to ensure they prepare when receiving a delivery and make sure they sanitise before accepting deliveries.

“With Picup’s live-tracking functionality, customers know exactly when the driver will arrive so they can prepare five minutes beforehand,” Bruni concludes.

