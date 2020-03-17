MAKROSAFE changes the face of health and safety in SA’s security industry

Operating in the security industry is demanding and stressful and MAKROSAFE recognises that this sector is one of the most dangerous in the country. With workers under constant threat of bodily harm, the importance of implementing tried-and-tested OHS strategies becomes crystal clear.

South Africa’s security industry places employees in extremely volatile situations. The must deal with extreme acts of violence, terrorism and hostage takeovers. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is therefore commonplace among security workers.

Stepping into this breach, MAKROSAFE has developed a programme that not only takes care of the psychological needs of the security sector. It also rewards them with substantial financial gains for achieving and maintaining OHS Act standards and regulations.

SafetyWallet Rewards Programme

The security industry now stands to gain huge rewards for implementing MAKROSAFE’s SafetyWallet Rewards Programme , an Android-compatible app powered by OHS Online. The app ensures blanket coverage of the many rules and regulations demanded for compliance by the OHS Act. The cherry on the top is that it also offers clients substantial financial returns on their health and safety investment.

As a leading OHS consultancy, with more than 20 years of professional service to the industry, MAKROSAFE is making a valuable contribution to reducing work-related fatality and injury statistics. As South Africa’s crime wave reaches ever-increasing new heights, at least 40 security workers become daily statistics.

Security Spotlight

South Africa has one of the biggest private security industries worldwide. With more than 500,000 security officers, this sector’s manpower is more than double that of the SA Police Service. Illustrating the might of this industry player is the fact that there are a further 1.5 million inactive qualified security guards. The more than 9,000 registered security companies in the country adds credence to the undisputed fact that both private and public sectors are relying more heavily on the services of these companies to beef up their safety net.

State-of-the-art technology is commonplace in the security industry. Among their security armoury are gadgets such as vehicles fitted with facial and license plate recognition technology. These new technological breakthroughs have allowed private security companies to expand their coverage to the protection of commercial and residential developments.

Their forward-thinking is a stark contrast to the SAPS, which has fallen dismally behind. As the police fall short of manpower, equipment and funding, the flourishing private security sector marches ever forward. The age of technological advance heralds continuous innovative security solutions. Among these are smart video surveillance and improved alarm systems. The combination of technological improvements and an increasing private security force allows commercial and private owners to improve the protection of their property.

Identifying Hazards

MAKROSAFE says security personnel must be trained to understand and recognise hazards, both at work and outside. The correct health and safety training and understanding to handle emergency situations include:

Stress and fatigue recognition

First aid

Overall health and safety training

Regular risk assessments

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including

Bullet-proof vests

Goggles

Steel-toed boots

SafetyWallet ROI

Adding impetus to the security sector’s need to protect the health

and safety of its workers is MAKROSAFE’s SafetyWallet Rewards Programme. By implementing the features of this high-tech app, security companies can achieve fantastic returns of their investment (ROI). The programme is divided into four categories, depending on the number of people employed by the company. These are:

Friend Circle (1 – 50 Employees) Family Circle (51 – 100 Employees) Champion Circle (101 – 300 Employees) Pinnacle Circle (301+ Employees)

Champion Circle

In this example, we spotlight the staggering savings that can be achieved by companies in the Champion Circle.

Health and Safety Compliance Audit /Gap Analysis

Saving: R 49 123.20

ROI: 163.74%

Health and Safety Risk Assessment

Saving: R 5 782.00

ROI: 183.02%

Health and Safety (on-site) Implementation

Saving: R 33 418.00

ROI: 324.80%

Maintaining Health and Safety Programme

Annual Saving: R 135 124.63

ROI: 450.42%

The Total Solution

SafetyWallet supported by MAKROSAFE offers a total solution package for security industry layers to reach and maintain OHS compliance standards. These services are:

Health and Safety Compliance Audit

The Health and Safety Compliance Audit is the most critical factor to comply with the OHS Act, regulations, standards and by-laws.

The MAKROSAFE Compliance Audit establishes the legality of the Health and Safety compliance level in the workplace.

SafetyWallet gives massive rewards to use the compliance audit to strategise the annual health and safety growth from the Health and Safety Compliance Report

Risk Assessment

Another important aspect of the OHS Act is. Unless the Health and Safety Risk Assessment is monitored and conducted regularly, no company will reach OHS Act compliance demands.

MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallets’ Risk Assessments ensure employee safety by controlling, identifying and managing hazards and risks in the workplace.

SafetyWallet offers a growing library of task risk templates to work from, that simplify this massive task.

Implementing Health and Safety Programmes

Health and Safety in a working environment present unending challenges. It requires the involvement of specialists as a thorough understanding of all relevant legislation is essential.

MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallets’ Health and Safety Programme ensures the correct implementation of fundamental Health and Safety strategies and procedures to uphold Health and Safety compliance.

Inspections

Preventing fatalities, injuries, accidents, incidents and illnesses at the workplace demands regular inspections. A critical examination of the working environment identifies hazards for corrective action. Health and Safety committees should be appointed to conduct regular inspections to monitor and report back. This will ensure an effective OHS plan and avoids the possibility of fatal hazards within the workplace.

Appointing specialists in the field, such as MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallet, is the first step to damage-control implementation.

Inspections are much easier with SafetyWallets mobile inspection tool.

Injuries on Duty (IOD)

Injuries on Duty services prevent accidents and avoid time-consuming administrative follow-ups with authorities.

It is in the interest and wellbeing of the employee to use professional consultants for IODs. This area of the OHS Act requires in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The intervention of specialists in this area will guarantee the continuity of smooth company operations.

Maintaining Health and Safety Programmes

Maintaining Health and Safety in the working environment encompasses a myriad of administrative processes and regular follow-ups.

Professional OHS consultants possess problem-solving knowledge and the ability to make impartial observations.

Maintaining Health and Safety Programmes eliminates risks and hazards from the workplace when monitored by trained professionals in the Health and Safety compliance field.

Additional Services

MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallet offers additional services to monitor and maintain health and safety in the work environment. Among these are:

Managing and Tracking IODs

Arranging and Managing Medicals

Load Testing

Refilling and providing first aid boxes

Servicing fire equipment

Site Files

Evacuation plans

Overview

Advancements in the high-tech field add to the security industry’s overall compliance demands of the OHS Act with its many regulations, standards and by-laws. That is why an increasing number of security companies is seeking out the services of MAKROSAFE, a nationally-respected and recognised OHS consultancy and SafetyWallet makes it more affordable. Acknowledging that the security industry is one of the most dangerous sectors operating in the country today, MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallets’ enhanced OHS package protects the health and safety of those employed in the security industry force.

Visit MAKROSAFE’s website now – https://www.makrosafe.co.za/

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.