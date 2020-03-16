Shoprite appeals to SA to stop all the panic stockpiling

The Shoprite Group has appealed to customers to only buy what they need in the wake of concerns over coronavirus-linked stockpiling.

They assured customers in a statement that they were doing everything all they could to restock shelves as quickly as possible and that warehouses had stock available.

“The gaps which are now evident on our shelves and those of other supermarkets are because of the unprecedented demand as a result of fear over the effect of the coronavirus, but we have new stock arriving regularly and we are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

The privileged are emptying the shelves "Panic buying has started .

The rich are preparing for the worst buying food in bulk" The most unequal society in the world

sadly for the privileged, this inequality is exactly what puts them at risk

the poor will eat the rich… soon pic.twitter.com/ftkQ8X2JtC — AntitheisticaLee ❤???????? (@UnmovedLee) March 16, 2020

“Customers can be assured that we work with suppliers locally and across the globe to track and monitor orders and shipments to make the necessary provision for the current increase in consumer demand in sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables.

“We have also increased orders, are sourcing new and additional suppliers and our warehouses have sufficient stock to replenish our store shelves. The unprecedented demand has made it difficult to eliminate gaps immediately on the shelves but we are working tirelessly to fill those shelves as quickly as possible from our warehouses.

“May I appeal to our customers to please think before they buy and only buy what their families need, so that others are not left without much-needed items. If we all shop as we normally do, our stores will soon return to normal and there will not be empty shelves.

Current situation – Dainfern Square, Woolies. Yup, panic buying has certainly hit us. #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/0EOcxfzqQa — MELODY MOLALE (@MelodyMolale) March 16, 2020

“Only if we all work together will there be enough for everyone. As retailers we are increasing deliveries to ensure that store shelves are well-stocked again. We ask our customers to please help us to only buy what they need and not stockpile. Unfortunately rationing the sale of certain products will become necessary if consumers don’t adhere to this call.

“Our newly launched online and click-and-collect services are at full capacity and our staff and suppliers are working day and night to keep the nation supplied.

“We understand consumers’ concerns but appeal to them to support each other to make sure everyone can get access to the items they need. Stockpiling will hit the most vulnerable the hardest,” Engelbrecht concluded.

