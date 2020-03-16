Business 16.3.2020 06:14 pm

Shoprite appeals to SA to stop all the panic stockpiling

Citizen reporter
Image: Courtesy Shoprite

The supermarket group has said people clearing shelves in a panic will only make life harder for the poor.

The Shoprite Group has appealed  to customers to only buy what they need in the wake of concerns over coronavirus-linked stockpiling.

They assured customers in a statement that they were doing everything all they could to restock shelves as quickly as possible and that warehouses had stock available.

“The gaps which are now evident on our shelves and those of other supermarkets are because of the unprecedented demand as a result of fear over the effect of the coronavirus, but we have new stock arriving regularly and we are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

“Customers can be assured that we work with suppliers locally and across the globe to track and monitor orders and shipments to make the necessary provision for the current increase in consumer demand in sanitary, hygiene and baby products, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables.

“We have also increased orders, are sourcing new and additional suppliers and our warehouses have sufficient stock to replenish our store shelves. The unprecedented demand has made it difficult to eliminate gaps immediately on the shelves but we are working tirelessly to fill those shelves as quickly as possible from our warehouses.

“May I appeal to our customers to please think before they buy and only buy what their families need, so that others are not left without much-needed items. If we all shop as we normally do, our stores will soon return to normal and there will not be empty shelves.

“Only if we all work together will there be enough for everyone.  As retailers we are increasing deliveries to ensure that store shelves are well-stocked again. We ask our customers to please help us to only buy what they need and not stockpile. Unfortunately rationing the sale of certain products will become necessary if consumers don’t adhere to this call.

“Our newly launched online and click-and-collect services are at full capacity and our staff and suppliers are working day and night to keep the nation supplied.

“We understand consumers’ concerns but appeal to them to support each other to make sure everyone can get access to the items they need. Stockpiling will hit the most vulnerable the hardest,” Engelbrecht concluded.

