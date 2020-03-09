Business 9.3.2020 05:37 pm

Thousands of jobs on the line as SAA business rescuers issue retrenchment notice

Citizen reporter
Unions have already indicated that they may oppose the process if they are not happy with the turnaround strategy.

SAA’s business rescue practitioners have begun the process of consultation with the aim of possibly cutting thousands of jobs from airline, which is deeply in debt, with accumulated losses to the tune of R26 billion, and barely being able to operate.

As many as 4,700 jobs could be on the line, Fin24 has reported, after the practitioners released a statement on Monday about the notice advising employees of the consultation period in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act being issued.

All the recognised unions have been included in the process.

“Our intention has always been to preserve as many jobs as possible through this process while still focusing on having a sustainable airline and platform for growth,” said joint business rescue practitioners Siciwe Dongwana and Les Matuson.

“We must emphasise that no final decisions have yet been taken, nor will any final decisions be taken until we have exhausted consultation and hopefully reached agreement,” they said.

