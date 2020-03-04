 
 
Business 4.3.2020

Entrepreneur’s app helps students, landlords find each other

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Entrepreneur's app helps students, landlords find each other

Alexandria Procter, a former UCT student representative council member who later started an online accommodation marketplace. Picture: Supplied

Former UCT SRC member Alexandria Procter saw students’ accommodation issues and did something about it, and now DigsConnect.com is a leading app.

After serving in her university’s student representative council (SRC) during her undergraduate studies and being alarmed by the growing accommodation issues among students, a former University of Cape Town (UCT) student decided to take matters into her own hands and founded her own online student accommodation marketplace to feed the demand. Alexandria Procter, a biology and philosophy student at the time, said being in the SRC exposed her to the recurring struggles of housing that students faced, especially those who urgently needed off-campus accommodation. “I was dealing first-hand with hundreds of students looking to me for help in finding student...


