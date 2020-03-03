 
 
It’s crucial tripartite alliance agree on wage bill, economist says

Brian Sokutu
A sign for Moody's rating agency stands in front of the company headquarters in New York, September 18, 2012.

SOEs ‘increases the risk of a wider-than-expected deficit’, said Moody’s Investor Service vice-president Lucie Villa.

Against the backdrop of yesterday’s council meeting between the ANC, SA Communist Party and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) alliance – where the sensitive wage bill was expected to be among issues tabled for discussion – an economist warned it was crucial they reached a consensus. “If the government fails to contain the rise in the wage bill and compensation spending increases … we estimate the fiscal deficit would reach 7.5% of GDP [gross domestic product] in 2020 and 7.1% in fiscal year 2021,” said Moody’s Investor Service vice-president Lucie Villa. “The authorities have yet to negotiate any...
