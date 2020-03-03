 
 
Business 3.3.2020

SA – China trade could suffer due to virus disruption – economists

Brian Sokutu
(Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)

The scope for ‘coronavirus-induced business disruption in SA could be significant as China is SA’s largest trading partner’.

As the impact of the coronavirus on global trade continues to wreak havoc, economists yesterday warned a slowdown in Chinese economic activity could affect South Africa’s mineral exports to China and tourism to SA. Against a background of almost R1 trillion wiped off the South African Securities Exchange (JSE) last week – the fourth-biggest weekly loss since 1978 – Momentum Investments economists Sanisha Packirisamy and Herman van Papendorp painted a gloomy picture of the future. Citing a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study, they said the scope for coronavirus-induced business disruption in SA could be significant as China was SA’s largest trading partner....
