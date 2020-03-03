SA – China trade could suffer due to virus disruption – economists

As the impact of the coronavirus on global trade continues to wreak havoc, economists yesterday warned a slowdown in Chinese economic activity could affect South Africa’s mineral exports to China and tourism to SA. Against a background of almost R1 trillion wiped off the South African Securities Exchange (JSE) last week – the fourth-biggest weekly loss since 1978 – Momentum Investments economists Sanisha Packirisamy and Herman van Papendorp painted a gloomy picture of the future. Citing a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study, they said the scope for coronavirus-induced business disruption in SA could be significant as China was SA’s largest trading partner....

