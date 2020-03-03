SA – China trade could suffer due to virus disruption – economists

(Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)
As the impact of the coronavirus on global trade continues to wreak havoc, economists yesterday warned a slowdown in Chinese economic activity could affect South Africa’s mineral exports to China and tourism to SA.
Against a background of almost R1 trillion wiped off the South African Securities Exchange (JSE) last week – the fourth-biggest weekly loss since 1978 – Momentum Investments economists Sanisha Packirisamy and Herman van Papendorp painted a gloomy picture of the future.
Citing a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study, they said the scope for coronavirus-induced business disruption in SA could be significant as China was SA’s largest trading partner.
Bilateral trade accounted for nearly a third of total China-Africa trade in 2017, according to Control Risks Group.
Last year, China bought nearly 11% of SA’s exports, while almost a fifth of SA’s imports originated from China.
The PwC study cited International Monetary Fund forecasts anticipating trade disruption would shave 0.2% off gross domestic product growth in SA this year.
This was taking into account affected export revenues and disruptions to manufacturing and retail supply chains exposed to imports, and tourism.
A 2018 tourism report from Statistics SA recorded 97,000 Chinese tourists to SA in 2018. China was the seventh-largest origin of foreign visitors to SA.
A dip in Chinese activity could be disruptive to key industries, where the economy plays a significant role in the supply chain.
For example, PwC cited cellphones – SA’s largest import category by value from China, with China supplying 85% of the country’s cellphone imports.
In its economic and market snapshot for February 2020, Momentum noted that:
