DA slams extension of SAA business rescue plan deadline

In a statement on Friday, the DA said it was farcical that no urgency appeared to be shown to turn around the troubled SAA’s fortunes.

MP Alf Lees said the decision by SAA’s creditors and lenders to give Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, the SAA business rescue practitioners, yet another extension to 31 March to submit their proposed business rescue plan, meant they would have had more than three months to do so – considerably more than the period stipulated in the Companies Act.

“The complete lack of any urgency on the part of creditors and lenders to get the business rescue plan under way is a clear indication that they feel assured that they will get their money and that the entire business rescue process is a farce.”

Lees alleged that the ANC would drain billions of rands from other desperate needs for millions of poor South Africans who received no benefit from the SAA “vanity project”.

“The bailouts will undoubtedly be more than the R16.4 billion announced by Tito Mboweni in his budget speech.

“Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana are under no pressure to do the correct thing to stop the wasteful expenditure of billions of hard-earned taxpayer money on SAA bailouts by applying to court for SAA to be liquidated. Instead, they have become complicit in ensuring that SAA continues to trade at the expense of the poor and the hungry.”

SAA was placed in “urgent” voluntary business rescue at the start of December and the company has since cancelled numerous local and international routes to save cash.

Later in February, government secured a R3.5 billion loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa to prevent the airline from being liquidated, but this money may not even last until the end of March, according to the public enterprises department. SAA hasn’t made a profit since 2011.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

