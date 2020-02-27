Business 27.2.2020 09:54 am

How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?

Taxes. File photo.

The latest annual tax clock is out, and you might be surprised by how long it takes you to first ‘pay your dues’ to society.

OpenUp has updated its annual Tax Clock with the latest information from the budget delivered by Tito Mboweni yesterday.

When users put in their annual income, the clock gives a breakdown based on their earnings of how long they work each day paying for different aspects of government expenditure, such as debt, education and defence.

Once you’ve paid for each of these, the tool then informs you when you’ve finished paying “the man” and earning for yourself.

