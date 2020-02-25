 
 
25.2.2020

Youth joblessness to persist due to stagnant economy, wrong skills

Rorisang Kgosana


An unemployed man holds a self-made advertising board offering his services at a traffic intersection in Cape Town, South Africa 10 March 2017. Picture: EPA / NIC BOTHMA

Government should consider revamping the entire education system to cater for industry needs, economist Professor Bonke Dumisa said.

The youth unemployment rate could remain the same as there is limited growth in the economy and young people are acquiring skills not in demand, economists say. Earlier this month in his State of the Nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the country was plagued by a youth unemployment crisis. More than half of all young people in the country were unemployed, he said. “Of the 1.2 million young people who enter the labour market each year, approximately two-thirds remain outside of employment, education or training. “The solution to this crisis must be two-pronged – we must all create opportunities...
