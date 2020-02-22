Solidarity slams labour dept over choc factory ‘quotas’

The department of labour has dismissed the backlash it received for ruling that a Gauteng chocolate factory had employed too many black females at one level of the company. The factory was reportedly told it had “too many black women” by the labour inspectorate. But it turns out that the department wants more black women in higher levels of management and fewer in the unskilled sections, where black women are in the majority. But trade union Solidarity disapproved, saying it has warned against government’s attempt to play “racial mathematics” in its enforcement of the Employment Equity Act. The department said...

The department said it was deeply concerned about “false claims” regarding the inspector’s recommendations to Beyers Chocolates CC.

Following the inspector’s recommendations, in its employment equity plan the company has agreed to reduce the number of black females by 2021 from 34 to 10 at the unskilled level, and 193 to 170 at the semi-skilled level.

This strategy fell short of unpacking how they would progress to higher levels.

“The employer is projecting five opportunities at senior management level while giving two to African females and one [to a] white female, who are already exceeding demographics at that level despite being absent at the lower level,” said department spokesperson Teboho Thejane.

“The opportunity given to white females could have been used to augment the two projected for African females to affirm them at senior management level.”

The department said it was organising an advocacy session with the employer because it apparently fell short of ensuring the progression of black females to the upper levels of the company.

A snapshot of the company’s factory staff last year showed there was one white man and white woman in top management. In senior management, there were seven white men, two white women and an Indian man.

At the two lowest levels, black women were in the majority, comprising 193 of 235 staff at the semi-skilled level and 34 out of 50 workers at the unskilled level.

