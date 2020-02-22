 
 
Business 22.2.2020

Solidarity slams labour dept over choc factory ‘quotas’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
The department ruled that a Gauteng chocolate factory had employed too many black females at one level of the company.

The department of labour has dismissed the backlash it received for ruling that a Gauteng chocolate factory had employed too many black females at one level of the company. The factory was reportedly told it had “too many black women” by the labour inspectorate. But it turns out that the department wants more black women in higher levels of management and fewer in the unskilled sections, where black women are in the majority. But trade union Solidarity disapproved, saying it has warned against government’s attempt to play “racial mathematics” in its enforcement of the Employment Equity Act. The department said...
