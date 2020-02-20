 
 
Business 20.2.2020

Tighten your belts, VAT is set to rise again

Amanda Watson


Picture: iStock

The poor will be hardest hit as experts predict value-added tax will rise to 16%. The move will swell state coffers with an extra R25 billion.

With Finance Minister Tito Mboweni ready to present his budget to parliament in a week, Stats SA’s announcement that consumer price inflation increased from 4% year-on-year in December 2019 to 4.5% in January means there could be another rise in value-added tax (VAT). “There is no doubt an increase in the VAT rate will have an adverse effect on consumption and, therefore, economic growth,” said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) economist Christie Viljoen. “In addition, the increase will be acutely felt by the poor, for whom any increase in VAT translates into increased hardship,” said Viljoen. “Although the increase in the 2018 budget...
