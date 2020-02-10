 
 
Mantashe at odds with Ramaphosa over SAA spells rift within ANC – analyst

Gcina Ntsaluba
Mantashe at odds with Ramaphosa over SAA spells rift within ANC – analyst

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC NEC meeting at St George’s Hotel, Irene, 31 May 2019. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Mantashe said SAA should either be closed down or sold to the highest bidder given the fact that it was struggling to stay afloat.

The discord between ANC chair Gwede Mantashe and its president Cyril Ramaphosa over the handling of money leech South African Airways was yet another sign of a widening rift within the ANC. That’s according to political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo, from the Institute for African Renaissance Studies, who said the mixed messages coming from the ruling party were a sign of ideological, economic and political differences within the ANC. “There are too many ANCs within the ANC so when they are at war with themselves then those that they serve will undoubtedly suffer,” said Teffo. He said differences of opinion...
