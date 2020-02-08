 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Business 8.2.2020 06:00 am

SA Post Office in bid to force public to use its delivery services

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
SA Post Office in bid to force public to use its delivery services

A view of a South African Post Office sign outside the Industria Post Office in Johannesburg, 7 February 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Consumers and e-commerce face chaos after the Sapo moves to enforce decades-old legislation which would give it a monopoly over small-parcel deliveries.

South African consumers and e-commerce businesses who rely on courier companies to deliver small parcels – from new cellphones, credit cards, medical products, to passports and visas – are facing chaos as the SA Post Office (Sapo) tries to force people to use its services exclusively for these deliveries. This as the struggling state-owned enterprise moves to enforce a piece of decades-old legislation which, it says, gives it a monopoly over couriering small items. A number of major courier companies – including multinationals like DHL, Fedex and UPS, as well as local players like Bidvest and PostNet – will be...
Related Stories
Ndabeni-Abrahams says she wasn’t aware of sexual misconduct allegations against Ntuli 26.12.2019
Ministers to hold urgent meeting over shutdown of community radio stations 25.10.2019
DA calls for investigation of social grants fraud involving SA Post Office 7.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.