Business 6.2.2020 06:00 am

We take your land, but you still pay your bond

Amanda Watson
Farm. Image: Shutterstock

The law is clear: you are still liable for your mortgage after your land has been expropriated. For the banks it is ‘business as usual’ until there is further clarity.

Who pays your bond if your property is expropriated without compensation? The answer to that critical question could still be months away. As lawmakers still focus on public hearings around the latest gazetted version of the draft expropriation Bill, there is no deadline in sight. But, whatever happens, the banks say they still expect the debt to be settled. While the first round of public hearings will take place from 20 to 24 February in Limpopo and Northern Cape, the ANC may have painted itself into a corner with its assertion it wanted to be the arbiter of expropriation instead...
