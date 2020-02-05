 
 
Business 5.2.2020 08:13 am

With new losses of R2.8bn to SA, Auditor-General seeks a game plan

Sipho Mabena
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: Gallo Images

The Auditor-General said this week there is evidence of unacceptable levels of rising fruitful and wasteful expenditure.

The Auditor-General has urged internal auditors to “flex their muscle” and become the bulwark of the public purse by ensuring preventative controls to prevent the looting of public funds. This comes on the backdrop of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealing material irregularities with potential loses to the public purse amounting to a staggering R2.8 billion in 28 new cases. The Auditor-General told least 300 delegates attending the Institute of Internal Auditors SA’s (IIASA) two-day Public Sector Forum in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, which ended yesterday, that internal audit was a first line of defence and responsible for ensuring preventative controls and mechanisms....


