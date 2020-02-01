 
 
Business 1.2.2020 06:05 am

Let IPPs in on power generation industry, urgently – opposition

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Let IPPs in on power generation industry, urgently – opposition

There is an apparent lack of political will to realise the potential of a large IPP industry for the economy and the public, politicians say.

Now that load shedding looks set to be here to stay for the foreseeable future, politicians have highlighted the urgency of opening up the generation industry to independent power producers (IPPs). Power utility Eskom’s new CEO Andre de Ruyter told journalists at a media briefing yesterday that load shedding was unavoidable as the entity could no longer afford to push back planned maintenance on its ailing and aging infrastructure. With power stations experiencing an “unprecedented” number of unplanned breakdowns, exceeding the 9,000MW threshold to avert a grid collapse, dark days were ahead. “It’s very important for us to convey to...
