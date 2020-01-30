 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Business 30.1.2020 06:10 am

Jobs bloodbath report: only 42% of adults are employed

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
Jobs bloodbath report: only 42% of adults are employed

A man offers his services at a traffic intersection in Cape Town. Almost 55% of South African youth are unemployed. Picture: EFE-EPA / Nic Bothma

The report is a true reflection of failed government policies over the past two decades, political analyst Daniel Silke said.

Only four out of 10 adults in South Africa are employed and job opportunities for young people look bleak, according to a new research report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) titled Ten Million and Rising, what it would take to address South Africa’s jobs bloodbath. The report argues that the crisis of unemployment, which it describes as the deepest in the world, has worsened because government has failed to address its underlying causes, which is largely due to slow economic growth. The report is based on considerable research over the past five years, round-table discussions with SA’s...
Related Stories
More job losses loom, despite Ramaphosa’s promises 14.2.2020
Tongaat Hulett’s impending closure of Darnall Mill to cost hundreds their jobs 13.2.2020
Sona: what Ramaphosa must do 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.