Business 21.1.2020 10:19 pm

Avoid debt at all costs, SA's money matters are turning nasty

Eric Naki
Avoid debt at all costs, SA’s money matters are turning nasty

‘We are in trouble and nowhere is there even a glimmer of hope on the horizon,’ CEO of Debt Rescue Neil Roets said.

Consumers must avoid falling into a debt trap “like the plague” as the possible downgrade of South Africa’s credit rating by Moody’s next month could undermine the December petrol decrease and the recent Reserve Bank repo rate reduction, experts said. Efficient Group’s chief economist Dawie Roodt said despite the 25-basis point reduction in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank, it was highly likely ratings agency Moody’s would downgrade SA’s sovereign rating to junk status in February. Roodt said with much of the downgrade already priced in by the market, it would nonetheless send a negative message to the foreign...
