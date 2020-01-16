Ramaphosa declines trips to Davos and London to deal with ‘local priorities’

The presidency announced on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be attending the annual World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from 21 to 24 January, as well as the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday 20 January.

He would rather be using the time to give attention to “pressing domestic priorities and preparations for the governing party and Cabinet makgotla”.

“The President is further currently engaged with preparations towards South Africa’s assumption of the Chairship of the African Union at the 33rd African Union Summit on 9-10 February.”

South Africa will nevertheless still be represented at the events in both Davos and London by senior government and civil society representatives led by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor respectively.

“The president is confident that the nation will benefit from the participation of the government and civil society delegations in the Davos and London events.”

