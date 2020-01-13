Business 13.1.2020 08:02 am

MTN once again ‘best mobile network in SA’ for data speeds

Citizen reporter
MTN once again ‘best mobile network in SA’ for data speeds

Data for mobile phones.

The latest MyBroadband Insights report was released and once again not all networks have been created equal.

MyBroadband Insights on Monday released its Q4 2019 Mobile Network Quality Report, which ranks South Africa’s mobile networks.

MTN was found to have the best mobile network in the country after 310,649 speed tests that were performed by thousands of MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 October and 31 December 2019.

South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 26.73Mbps and an average upload speed of 9.53Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 40.64Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 32.23Mbps, Telkom on 21.63Mbps, Rain on 16.44Mbps, and Cell C on 16.48Mbps.

Best mobile network in South Africa

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 then shows how the network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.85, followed by Vodacom on 8.01, Rain on 5.58, Telkom on 5.32, and Cell C on 4.91.

The best networks in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and Durban

The latest MyBroadband Mobile Network Quality Report included network quality rankings for South Africa’s major cities.

MTN was a clear winner in all South African cities – Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Tshwane.

.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’ 31.12.2019
MTN accused of helping the Taliban, violating the US Anti-Terrorism Act 30.12.2019
We’re in talks with mobile operators for cheaper data – Ndabeni-Abrahams 19.12.2019



Matric 2019 Results

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Harsh realities of further education now about to hit hundreds of thousands of matriculants

Crime Gunmen force way out of hospital after shooting patient in ‘execution’

Africa Still a dark continent? Power supply grid rollout stalls across Africa

World WATCH: India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations

Environment 4.6-metre Southern African Python found near Ladysmith after eating a goat

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition