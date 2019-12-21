 
 
Business 21.12.2019 06:10 am

Security industry booms in crime-ridden SA

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Security industry booms in crime-ridden SA

Robber. Picture: iStock

An increase in crime with 1.3 million house break-ins affecting about 5.8% of households has seen customers stampeding to security companies.

The country’s crime rates have forced many South Africans to turn to security companies for safety – a “logical” consequence to the decline in public confidence in the country’s police force, says an expert. Thousands of South Africans are venturing off to enjoy the season’s festivities, leaving their valuables at home. Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger said people rushing to private security companies for protection was an “inevitable” and “logical” move. He said: “People will set up their own security systems and that will increase in demand. It is a logical consequence of people losing their trust...
