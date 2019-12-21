Security industry booms in crime-ridden SA

The country’s crime rates have forced many South Africans to turn to security companies for safety – a “logical” consequence to the decline in public confidence in the country’s police force, says an expert. Thousands of South Africans are venturing off to enjoy the season’s festivities, leaving their valuables at home. Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger said people rushing to private security companies for protection was an “inevitable” and “logical” move. He said: “People will set up their own security systems and that will increase in demand. It is a logical consequence of people losing their trust...

Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger said people rushing to private security companies for protection was an “inevitable” and “logical” move.

He said: “People will set up their own security systems and that will increase in demand. It is a logical consequence of people losing their trust in the police and looking for alternative structures to protect themselves. It is unavoidable.

“What is unfortunate is the people who cannot afford it and have to rely on the police, but even in rural areas you will see people have formed networks to protect themselves.”

Peaceforce Security, a security company specialising in the provision of guards, said it had observed a 3% increase in the demand for their services compared to this time last year, and that the increase has been from banks, private companies, homeowners and tourists seeking “peace of mind”.

Its group operations director Collin Tshaka advised that “we have seen an increase of crime in the country with 1.3 million house break-ins affecting about 5.8% of households.

“This has created fear [at a time] when the rand is plummeting and people are going through economic hardship, compounded by lack of employment.

“South Africa has 450,000 registered and active security officers with 9,000 registered security companies. The number of officers is well above the number of police officers countrywide. This makes security a more efficient solution.”

Joao Esteves from Kassky, a security company specialising in artificial intelligence technologies and analytics surveillance solutions, said demand for its services had doubled year on year.

He said: “… surveillance systems offer several levels of protection.

“Without it you’re simply a target for the criminal elements.

“What makes surveillance systems so important for the future [is they will become the] eyes for the authorities to fight crime.”

