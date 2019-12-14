 
 
Business 14.12.2019 06:10 am

Many workers are still toiling for slave wages

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Sifati Shaibu after the Department of Labour, Home Affairs and the Hawks raided the factory which the worked for at Industria West in Johannesburg, 27 November 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The One Wage Campaign was launched this year to raise awareness of the plight of workers who were left out of the R20 an hour threshold.

A mother of two from Zimbabwe, Nobesuthu Nyathi, has never earned more than R2,400 a month in her years as a domestic worker. Currently working for a Yeoville family of five with as many bedrooms and three bathrooms, Nyathi works nine hours a day. Her day begins and ends in the dark as she takes a 6am taxi to work only to arrive home late that evening. Half of her money goes to transport and most of the rest is sent home to her children in Harare. In Ekurhuleni, 29-year-old aspiring firefighter Siyabonga Mtshali supports six people, including his two...
