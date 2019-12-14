 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Business 14.12.2019 06:00 am

What can be done to stop rising job losses?

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
What can be done to stop rising job losses?

Bricklayer. Picture: iStock

Nobody seems to know how to address the issue of 10 million people of working age being unemployed – and two experts are divided on what to do.

While two of the country’s leading analysts yesterday conceded that the 28,000 formal sector jobs loss figure in the third quarter was bound to put more pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, they were split on whether austerity measures were the answer to South Africa’s economic woes. Statistics SA (SSA) noted the formal sector employment decreased by 28,000 in September 2019, with 11,000 full-time and 17,000 part-time jobs shed during the quarter. In its latest report released this week, SSA said SA’s unemployment stood at around 29.1%. Stats SA said losses were seen in construction and manufacturing, which lost about 12,000...
Related Stories
A reconfigured tripartite alliance is unlikely – analyst 12.12.2019
Gordhan, Mantashe out of touch with South Africa’s frustration over Eskom – Cosatu 11.12.2019
How the ANC took back Joburg 5.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.