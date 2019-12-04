 
 
Find a lasting taxi industry solution ‘or ruin the sector’

Brian Sokutu
Taxi World editor Joel Mafenya calls for an end to the carnage and urges government to be ‘proactive and not be reactive’.

Although the R50 billion taxi industry continues to grow, it is not formalised and a lack of real empowerment opportunities are set to ruin the sector, according to an expert. The latest spate of minibus taxi violence has claimed lives of at least five people, with several others injured in Tshwane’s Olievenhoutbosch township. Taxi World editor Joel Mafenya calls for an end to the carnage and urges government to be “proactive and not be reactive”. Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced a commission of inquiry into the taxi violence, set to have its first sitting tomorrow, and Mafenya described the...
