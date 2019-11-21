 
 
Business 21.11.2019 06:33 am

Why is everything expensive? Here's why

Amanda Watson
Why is everything expensive? Here’s why

Food prices are likely to rise over the next few months, experts warn. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While prices are still going up, the rate at which they are increasing has slowed marginally.

If it feels as if everything costs more, you’re correct. Statistics SA yesterday announced the country’s annual consumer price inflation (CPI) was 3.7% in October – down from 4.1% the previous month. Which means that while prices were still going up, the rate at which they were increasing, had slowed marginally. All the data presented refers to urban areas. “The main contributors to the 3,7% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; and miscellaneous goods and services,” statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said in the report. Other increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.6%, and housing and...
