Business 21.11.2019 06:00 am

Take action immediately to fix this R62bn mess – AG

Anastasi Mokgobu
Take action immediately to fix this R62bn mess – AG

Money down the drain. Picture: Pinterest

Cadre deployment and greedy leaders are to blame for runaway irregular government spending, an analyst says.

Despite the promises of accountability in managing public finances, the national and provincial government spent R62.60 billion in the 2018- 2019 financial year in irregular expenditure, up from last year’s R51 billion – and cadre deployment is to blame, said an expert. Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu yesterday called on political leaders, accounting officers and authorities, as well as oversight structures, to take immediate action to restore government’s accountability to the people of South Africa. Makwetu said the number of irregular expenditures could be even higher, as 34% of the audits were qualified because disclosed amounts were incomplete. Political analyst Xolani...
