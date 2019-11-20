 
 
De Ruyter ‘was a nightmare at Sasol, subverted the board’

Amanda Watson
De Ruyter ‘was a nightmare at Sasol, subverted the board’

Sasol, where Andre de Ruyter was 'a nightmare'. Image: Supplied

Creative reporting and ‘other nasty tendencies’ are just some of the allegations being made about De Ruyter.

The selection of Andre de Ruyter was slammed yesterday by a risk management expert who called it an “astoundingly inappropriate appointment”. “He was a nightmare at Sasol,” Bart Henderson said. “He made CEO David Constable’s life a living hell by subverting the board. He can take a giant share of the blame for the catastrophe that is Lake Charles. Not to mention creative reporting and other nasty tendencies.” Lake Charles in Louisiana on the Gulf of Mexico is Sasol’s biggest loss since its inception under De Ruyter in 2011, and later taken over by Constable. Consisting of two gas-to-liquid plants,...
