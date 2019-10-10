Ramaphosa’s Eskom battle plan is due out soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the integrated resource plan dealing with the government’s energy strategy and policy was under discussion in Cabinet.

He was opening the first meeting of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council at Tuynhuys, Cape Town, yesterday.

The council comprises experts with various expertise from local and international platforms.

“This is a very important exercise, because it consolidates all the work by Eskom’s board and management, government departments and the various task teams advising government, to turn around our electricity entity and to reform energy markets,” Ramaphosa said.

“It will enrich the process to bring Eskom to financial and operational stability by creating a reference point for implementation.”

Ramaphosa, who has been working on winning the confidence of foreign investors, added: “It is important that we provide the market with clear signals of the nature and contours of our reform process.”

He gave no details, but it was clear that integrated energy was part of the strategy.

He said the paper would also help to inform the ongoing engagement with social partners around energy. This was important especially as they sought a “just and contextually sound approach to the energy transition” under way globally.

