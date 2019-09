The taxi industry has weighed in on the pending nationwide strike by petrol attendants, auto-components and vehicle dealerships workers and called on the employer and union negotiators to find each other to avoid a strike that will devastate the taxi industry and the country’s economy. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), a mouthpiece of the industry, said the motor industry and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) must try to resolve their differences around the current wage dispute to prevent the looming industrial action. Santaco’s spokesperson, Thabiso Molelekwa, said the industry was already hard hit by...

The taxi industry has weighed in on the pending nationwide strike by petrol attendants, auto-components and vehicle dealerships workers and called on the employer and union negotiators to find each other to avoid a strike that will devastate the taxi industry and the country’s economy.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), a mouthpiece of the industry, said the motor industry and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) must try to resolve their differences around the current wage dispute to prevent the looming industrial action.

Santaco’s spokesperson, Thabiso Molelekwa, said the industry was already hard hit by regular fuel increases and would struggle to cope with a strike by petrol attendants in particular.

“We consume approximately R40 billion worth of petrol per annum. At least 68% of commuting public passengers prefer to use our taxis, therefore we cannot afford a strike or to leave our customers stranded.”

According to Molelekwa, such a strike would affect 60 million commuters.

ALSO READ: SAA pilots could go on strike for first time in 80 years

The pending strike was due to the breakdown of negotiations between Numsa and employers at the Motor Industries Bargaining Council, over shift allowances and bargaining rights. The dispute was mediated by the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration.

The motor sector employed more than 300,000 people, working as component makers, petrol attendants and in car dealerships.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim accused the employers of being “arrogant” in the talks.

“We met with an expectation that employers, represented by the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa, the Retail Motor Industry and National Employers’ Association of South Africa, would engage meaningfully with our members’ demands. But unfortunately they remain inflexible and talks collapsed. It seems we are headed for a strike,” Jim said.

The workers demand a rise in transport/night shift allowance and not being locked into a three-year wage deal.

“The employers made it clear that they had no interest in addressing the working conditions of workers,” Jim said.

“They want a three-year wage agreement, with a 5% wage increase for each year. We reject this offer with the contempt it deserves.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.