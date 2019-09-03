SA economy grows unexpectedly in Quarter 2

In its quarterly presentation on GDP in South Africa, Stats SA revealed that the mining industry has primarily driven some unexpected growth of 3.1% in the economy, which has been the strongest growth in three years.

Sectors such as agriculture and construction are in the doldrums.

Nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2019 was estimated at R1.26 trillion, higher than the R1.20 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Finance and real estate are growing.

