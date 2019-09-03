Business 3.9.2019 11:45 am

SA economy grows unexpectedly in Quarter 2

Citizen reporter
The highest FDI numbers in five years were recorded in 2018. The last time we saw such a spike was in the early 1990s, an era renowned for the opening of the SA economy. Picture: Shutterstock

The country has avoided another technical recession.

In its quarterly presentation on GDP in South Africa, Stats SA revealed that the mining industry has primarily driven some unexpected growth of 3.1% in the economy, which has been the strongest growth in three years.

Sectors such as agriculture and construction are in the doldrums.

Nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2019 was estimated at R1.26 trillion, higher than the R1.20 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2019. 

Finance and real estate are growing.

