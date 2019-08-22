Change your financial future with Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki is a multitalented personality. He is an entrepreneur, investor, motivational speaker, author and a financial knowledge activist. He is popular for his series of books called Rich Dad Poor Dad.

Kiyosaki, 72, is a Japanese American who was born in Hilo, Hawaii, on April 8, 1947 and married Kim in 1986.

He went to the US Merchant Marine Academy soon after graduating from Hilo High School. He graduated as a deck officer in 1969 and was honoured with the air medal when he served in the Vietnam War as a gunship pilot.

Apart from running Rich Dad and Cashflow Technologies Inc, Kiyosaki has invested in several other business ventures.

In 2002 he purchased a silver mine in South America and took a gold mine public in China.

In his book, Conspiracy of the Rich, he mentions tha the intends to take a copper mine public as soon as the copper price and value increase.

His book series Rich Dad Poor Dad is an international bestseller. It is a comparison between his two dads; one was his poor, biological father and the other, his fictitious rich dad.

The poor father was very educated but had no money; the rich father was a high school dropout, but Hawaii’s richest man.

“Most people fail to realise that in life, it’s not how much money you make, it’s how much money you keep,” he says.

Kiyosaki will be touring South Africa next month and you are invited to attend a free, two-hour trader training workshop in either Pretoria or Johannesburg.

This is the place to discover the secrets of professional traders to make consistent returns, regardless of the current economic conditions.

Kiyosaki also wrote Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom (2000), The Business School for People Who Like Helping People (March 2001), Rich Dad’s Retire Young (2002), Rich Dad’s The Business School: For People Who Like Helping People (2003), Rich Dad’s Success Stories (2003) and Midas Touch: Why Some Entrepreneurs Get Rich And Why Most Don’t (2011), co-written with Donald J Trump – just to name a few.

Info

Wednesday, September 4 – Sandton 12.30 pm and 6:30pm

Thursday, September 5, – Randburg 12:30pm and 6.30pm

Friday, September 6 – Germiston 12:30pm

Saturday, September 7 – Menlyn Pretoria 10.30am and 3pm

Sunday, September 8 – Premier Hotel Midrand 11am

