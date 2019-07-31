Three top executives placed on suspension at Sars

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Wednesday placed three top executives on precautionary suspension and extended the suspension of another executive, it said in a statement.

Hlengani Mathebula, Teboho Mokoena, and Luther Lebelo will have to wait for the finalisation of a disciplinary process over serious misconduct allegations.

“This is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the commissioner [Edward Kieswetter] in terms of good governance, and further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by Sars, the Nugent Report,” the revenue service said.

Mathebula is serving as Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications; Mokoena as Chief Officer: Human Capital & Development and Lebelo isasGroup Executive: Employee Relations.

The statement added that the suspensions should not be seen as finding that they had indeed done anything wrong.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

