Unemployment rate back up to 29% – Stats SA

An unemployed man pulls a trolley full of recyclable waste material which he sells for a living, in Daveland near Soweto, South Africa August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The latest stats suggest a return to levels last seen in 2008.

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 29 percent of the labour force in the second quarter of 2019 from 27.6 percent in the first three months of the year, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

“This is as a result of an increase of 455,000 in the number of people who are unemployed and an increase of 21,000 in employment,” Statistics South Africa said in its latest quarterly labour force survey.

The rate had increased by 1.4 percentage points.

There are now at least 6.7 million officially unemployed people in South Africa between 15 and 64 years old.

More to follow.

