Engen Pitch & Polish entrepreneurship programme celebrates 10 years

The Engen Pitch & Polish national entrepreneurial workshop and competition programme is celebrating 10 years this year. It says it has so far helped more than 10,000 entrepreneurs improve the way they pitch their businesses to potential investors.

The ten-year edition of the programme will be hosted in partnership with Engen Petroleum, Nedbank and Raizcorp and kicks off in Johannesburg on 6 July. You can register as a delegate to attend the workshop or – if you feel you have what it takes – complete an online entry form to be selected as a contestant.

During a free day, participants undergo comprehensive and interactive entrepreneurial training on how to pitch like a pro. The session will be facilitated by Justin Cohen, an author, international speaker and TV talk-show host.

After the training session, contestants pitch their ideas or businesses to the whole audience. Justin and the audience will provide feedback on how pitches can be improved. The regional winners of each leg will have the opportunity to be crowned the ultimate pitch champion at the final round of the competition held in Johannesburg later this year.

“There are many funders and investors invited to the final and, over the years, finalists (not necessarily the winners) have received millions of rands in investments and hundreds of thousands of rands in grants,” say the organisers.

They say places can now be booked for the Johannesburg workshop on 6 July by SMSing “Pitch” to 43719 (SMSes charged at 50c) or by visiting www.pitchandpolish.com to complete an entry form, “and maybe you will find that R1 million investment you desire”, they say.

