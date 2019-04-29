Interdict granted against Tekkie Town amid Steinhoff wrangle with former owners

An interdict has been granted by the high court against Tekkie Town’s current management in favour of the retail chain’s former owners and management, which prevents them from selling shares in Tekkie Town to raise funds to help the beleaguered Steinhoff.

Current owners Steinhoff International – formerly Steinhoff Africa Retail – and its subsidiary Pepkor suffered the blow in the Western Cape High Court in papers stamped over the weekend.

The ruling effectively means Tekkie Town’s shares and assets have been frozen and the company will not be able to trade while the case remains in the balance.

Justice Erasmus ruled that Steinhoff International and the companies it controls, Pepkor and Tekkie Town, were interdicted and restrained from dealing in the shares and running the actual stores and Tekkie Town’s business.

The former owners of Tekkie Town, led by founder Braam van Huyssteen and Bernard Mostert, the former CEO of Tekkie Town, explained that they wanted their legal action to allow them to be restored as the rightful owners of Tekkie Town.

Erasmus delayed a ruling on costs.

Mostert told Moneyweb this month they wanted to protect their right to reclaim their business and to prevent it being further sold off because Steinhoff, which was rocked by fraud on a massive scale, continues to unravel.

“So what we are seeking is protection to ensure that what we lost, through what the company has now admitted are fraudulent activities and very gross misrepresentations, can actually be restored to us,” he told Moneyweb.

Pepkor bought Tekkie Town for R3.3 billion in 2016 after exchanging the entire shareholding in Tekkie Town for restricted shares in Steinhoff.

But when Steinhoff collapsed and its share price imploded, the script the Tekkie Town vendors received became commercially worthless.

Tekkie Town interdict by Charles Cilliers on Scribd

Mostert said it was also unacceptable that Pepkor had continually been trying to distance itself from Steinhoff, despite the fact that it was 71% owned by Steinhoff.

“Last year there were reports of an approach to buy it, or buy into the group. So for us it is a concern. Another exchange of the assets would cause further frustration in our journey of getting our business back. So this is really just an interim step to make sure that the Steinhoff delay and the delays that continue to happen don’t cause us to move further away from our goal [of reclaiming the business].”

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.