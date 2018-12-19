; Brian Dames steps down from Eskom task team after EFF outcry – The Citizen
 
Business 19.12.2018 08:50 am

Brian Dames steps down from Eskom task team after EFF outcry

Citizen reporter
Then Eskom CEO, Brian Dames, addresses a media briefing detailing the contents of the organisation's application for a tarrif increase, Sunninghill, 22 October 2012. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Then Eskom CEO, Brian Dames, addresses a media briefing detailing the contents of the organisation's application for a tarrif increase, Sunninghill, 22 October 2012. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The party had earlier also questioned the former Eskom CEO’s competence.

In the wake of concerns about conflict of interest, Brian Dames, the CEO of Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Energy and Power, has stepped down from Eskom’s new sustainability task team.

A media statement from the presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa had acceded to Dames’ request to be let go.

Motsepe is Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law.

The appointment of Dames particularly raised the ire of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

“Dames is not competent, nor has he any capacity to make any recommendation that will stabilise Eskom,” party spokesperson Mbyuseni Ndlozi said over the weekend. “He couldn’t do it before, and he left Eskom in a far worse position than he found it as its chief executive.”

“Based on these concerns, Mr Dames has requested to be released from the task team,” the presidency said in its statement on Wednesday. “President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for Mr Dames’ willingness to serve and respects the judgment he has exercised.”

Dames, Professor Anton Eberhard, Tsakani Mthombeni, Sy Gourrah, Grové Steyn, Frans Baleni, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi were tasked by Ramaphosa to “assess the operational, structural and financial viability of Eskom, review the turnaround strategy and present a view on current energy trends”.

The team has until the end of January 2019 to submit its initial recommendations on how to resolve the power utility’s challenges.

The red berets, however, saw the appointment of the team as a plot by Ramaphosa.

The EFF said: “The appointment of this team is equal to setting up a parallel board; which will effectively render the board and management useless and redundant.”

The appointments, for the EFF, were a sign of a bigger “more sinister and more corrupt project to concentrate the power to produce electricity in the hands of few private hands”.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said this week that Dames had been the victim of political interference and had an in-depth knowledge of Eskom.

“Personally, I think the EFF is running scared because there are people with great integrity on this team,” Yelland added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sanef turns to Equality Court to stop Malema’s ‘blatant hate speech’ 19.12.2018
Eskom to increase coal trucks, urges road users to be vigilant 19.12.2018
Those land thieves must eat grass – Andile Mngxitama 19.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.