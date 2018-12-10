Matshela Koko thinks load shedding is a diversion

Responding to ongoing alerts from Eskom about load shedding, the utility’s former acting CEO Matshela Koko claims there is more to it than meets the eye.

South Africans on social media, along with the Democratic Alliance, have been speculating as to why Eskom could be implementing load shedding at a time when demand is meant to be at its lowest.

Now Koko has added his thoughts – despite a request from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to stop commenting on Eskom issues – saying load shedding has actually not been necessary, and there’s more than a whiff of conspiracy to his view.

The minister last week urged former Eskom managers who were no longer employed at the company to refrain from commenting on developments at the energy provider.

“Leave us alone to do our work,” he requested.

Koko has been vocal about the energy provider and was likely one of the people Gordhan was referring to.

Though there have been several reasons provided for load shedding, ranging from state capture to lack of coal, Koko urged South Africans not to be “fooled”.

I think #Loadshedding is a diversion.

There is no need for it. Something is horribly wrong at #Eskom today to justify loadshedding. At 23% reserve margin, there is plenty of generating capacity.

The real problem for Eskom is the IPPs. Don't be fooled!!!https://t.co/hbM27P7ijE — Engineer Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) December 10, 2018

He said on Monday: “A massive gap in the electricity system caused by the closure of coal-fired power stations and growth of unpredictable renewable generation has created the real prospect of complete power failure.

"I think load shedding is a diversion. There is no need for it. Something is horribly wrong at Eskom today to justify load shedding. At 23% reserve margin, there is plenty of generating capacity. The real problem for Eskom is the IPPs. Don't be fooled."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also criticised Eskom, saying South Africans deserved clarity with regards to the many theories and explanations on load shedding.

The DA said: “For the sake of clarity and transparency the DA calls on Eskom to provide a list of all the companies it has taken action against with regards to incorrect tender processes. We also call on Eskom to inform South Africans whether it has applied for any urgent interdicts to stop contracts which result in coal shortages.

“The underlying problem, regardless of the current crisis, is that the structure of Eskom inevitably needs to change. Eskom has proven it is incapable of delivering power to South Africans within its current operational model, and it has proven so, time and again in many different ways.

“South Africans deserve clarity and honesty with regards to this crisis. The ANC’s mismanagement of Eskom needs to end, and South Africans can ensure this at the ballot boxes in 2019, by voting for a party that will ensure all South African homes are filled with warmth and light in the next festive season.”

