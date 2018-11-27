The year also saw Pepkor shut down discount furniture retailer Poco and reassess the capital it allocates to businesses in the stable that are performing sub-optimally. “We are working hard to rebuild trust and credibility in the market,” adds Lourens. “Just providing audited financial accounts, which sounds like a small thing I know, goes some way to restoring that.”

Net debt increased to R12.2 billion (2017: R12 billion) and the contractual net debt-to-Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) ratio of the group was 1.64 times. “This is higher than we are comfortable with,” he says. “The goal is to reduce this to below 1% within three years.”

The group generated cash from operations of R5.3 billion during the year. Cash generation was impacted due to additional investment in inventory, resulting from an increased store footprint ahead of the peak December trading period, stockholding of directly imported cell phones, earlier stock inflows and some carry-over of inventory from the previous season due to reduced sales.

As a result of future capital commitments, strategic investments and the group’s ambition to reduce its gearing to one times net debt-to-Ebitda in the medium term, the board has approved a revised dividend policy of three times earnings cover.

The board has declared a final dividend of 27.8 cents per ordinary share, being Pepkor’s maiden dividend. While the debt is not a major concern Beelders notes that as the group invests cash to “build-up” its debtors’ book over the next year or two, shareholders will not feel the benefit of profitability in the near term. “However longer-term these initiatives should benefit shareholders,” he says.

