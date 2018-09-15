As in the past, South Africa will get through this, so take a step back and reflect on your personal situation. Don’t allow yourself to get caught up in the negative sentiment, but rather remain focused and positive. Communicate with your family about your financial situation and stay in control.

Barrie van Zyl, senior manager at Alexander Forbes.

– Brought to you by Moneyweb

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.