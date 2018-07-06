In two weeks, we’ll ease your money pains, promises Ramaphosa

In two weeks’ time, the public can expect a package of economic measures to help alleviate the economic pain caused by the high fuel price and recent VAT increase, Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

The president was addressing government and business leaders ahead of the Brics summit set to take place later in the month.

He announced he had placed a panel of stakeholders from the economic cluster in charge of coming up with a package to help ease the economic pain of ordinary South Africans.

Ramaphosa acknowledged on behalf of government that the effects of the fuel price increases, caused by the significant knock the rand took recently, along with other factors, had been a shock to many South Africans, particularly the poor, who felt the impact of rising living costs the most.