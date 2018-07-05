The contribution of black farmers to food security

I’ve been getting tweets from folk interested in knowing the share contribution of black farmers to overall agricultural production in South Africa.

The only up-to-date data we have that comes close to responding to this request looks into the separation of key crop production – maize, wheat and so on – into commercial and non-commercial.

However, it still doesn’t provide a clear-cut answer to the question as it would be unreasonable to assume that all non-commercial farming is done by black farmers. Granted, a large share might be smallholder black farmers, but there are also black farmers who produce commercially.

The most accurate data I have found regarding agricultural production along racial lines is that of the late Dr George Frederick ‘Frikkie’ Liebenberg’s PhD thesis, which has this wonderful table (featured below) showing the relative contribution of black farmers to national production. Unfortunately, Liebenberg’s dataset ends in 2002.

Here are some key points from Liebenberg’s data: